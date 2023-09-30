Video: Tin Roof Of Shop Collapses As People Climb To Watch Bhopal Air Show

More than a dozen people had climbed on the roof of a shop to get a clear view of aircraft

Several people were injured after a tin roof they were standing on to watch the air show in Bhopal came crashing down today. More than a dozen people, as seen in a video, had climbed on the roof of a shop to get a clear view of aircraft that took part in the show.

The shop itself was flanked by several people waiting to catch a glimpse of the air show.

The Air Force held an aerial display over Bhojtal Lake in Madhya Pradesh's capital city to mark its 91st anniversary.

The air show venue saw a huge crowd even before the event began around 10 AM. Visuals showed a sea of people on the streets as thousands of people from Bhopal and surrounding districts gathered to watch the show.

Vehicle entry was restricted around the event at the Boat Club area from. As per a statement, specific arrangements were made along VIP Road for the convenience of the general public.

However, all the traffic diversion plans and routes failed due to the overwhelming crowd, leading to massive jams for hours both before and after the show.

The main event was attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan and Governor Mangubhai Patel.

CH-47F (I) Chinook helicopters of the Air Force were among the jets that showcased thrilling aerobatic performances over the lake.

Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932. Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers.