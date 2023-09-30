'With Such Warriors, Nobody Can...' Shivraj Chouhan's Praise For Air Force

Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked Air Force for holding the spectacular event in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said he was proud of the Indian Air Force and the air warriors, who performed incredible manoeuvres during a flypast in Bhopal.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) staged an aerial display over Bhojtal Lake in the state capital, Bhopal, to mark its 91st anniversary, treating the city with thrilling aerobatic performances and showcasing the nation's air prowess on Saturday.

On the occasion, Governor Mangubhai Patel, Mr Chauhan, and senior officers of the Indian Air Force were present at the fly-past.

After the aerial display, Mr Chouhan said, "We are proud of our Indian Air Force. Today, the skies of Bhopal were lit up by the incredible performances by our air warriors. After seeing their remarkable performance today, I can say without any qualms with such air warriors at our disposal, nobody can dare cast an evil eye on our country. I want to thank our Air Force for holding this spectacular event in Bhopal."

"I also want to thank the people of Bhopal for gathering in such large numbers to witness the incredible stunts of the Indian Air Force. I salute the officers of the Air Force," Mr Chouhan added.

CH-47F (I) Chinook helicopters of the Indian Air Force showcased thrilling aerobatic performances over the lake.

Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932. Every year, this day is observed in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers.

The Air Force was officially raised as the supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom in 1932 and the first operational squadron was created in 1933. Major operations undertaken by the IAF include Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus and Operation Poomalai since 1950.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will celebrate its 91 anniversary on October 8, 2023.

