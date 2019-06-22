Clashes Again In Bengal's Bhatpara Soon After BJP Team's Visit

A three-member BJP delegation visited West Bengal's violence-hit Bhatpara on Saturday.

Violence broke out again in West Bengal's Bhatpara, barely 30 km north of Kolkata, on Saturday soon after a team of BJP leaders visited the violence-hit town. Several persons have been injured. The three-member BJP delegation visited Bhatpara to review the situation after two people were killed and several injured in political clashes on Thursday.

Former Union minister SS Ahluwalia, BJP lawmakers Satya Pal Singh and BD Ram visited Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district after the BJP central leadership had asked to visit the area. They will submit a report to Home Minister Amit Shah who is also the BJP president.

Moments after the delegation left, two groups clashed with each other and threw countrymade bombs and stones at each other.

Two people had died and seven others injured in clashes in Bhatpara on Thursday.

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP have both blamed each other for the clashes, which occurred amid a tussle for political dominance over the area.

Earlier on Saturday, a joint delegation of CPI(M) and Congress visited the troubled areas of Baruipara, Jagaddal, Bhatpara. They demanded a CBI inquiry into the killings.

The region, which falls under the Barrackpore parliamentary constituency, has been tense since the election results were announced on May 23.