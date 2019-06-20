2 Dead In Violence Near Kolkata, BJP Plans Report To Amit Shah: 10 Points West Bengal violence: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is already under Central pressure to maintain law and order in the state, has imposed prohibitory orders in the area that ban large gatherings.

A team of police officers along with Rapid Action Force personnel has been deployed in Bhatpara

Kolkata: One of the two persons killed was Rambabu Shaw, a 17-year-old who sold pani puri (fuchka). Another person died of injuries in hospital. Three others who were injured are critical, doctors said. A team of police officers along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has been deployed in the area, with shops, market places and business establishments seen downing shutters following the unrest. "The Trinamool goons and the police are behind the violence in Barrackpore," the BJP's Arjun Singh, who represents the area in parliament, told NDTV. Bhatpara is part of the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat. "A delegation of BJP lawmakers will go to Barrackpore and submit a report on violence in Bengal to the Home Minister," senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya told NDTV. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the police brass to hold an emergency meeting at the state secretariat. Bhatpara has witnessed a series of clashes since May 19, when by-election was held in the assembly constituency. The clash broke out this morning hours before the Bengal police chief was to inaugurate a new building for the local police station. The convoy of the Director General of Police had to go back to Kolkata midway and the inauguration of the new police station was put on hold. Bengal, where the ruling Trinamool Congress is locked in a turf war with the BJP, has been witnessing a series of clashes since the run up to the election. Clashes -- big and small -- took place on each of seven-phase election and have continued after. Last week, Kolkata witnessed an unprecedented pitched battle as BJP workers, protesting the death of two of their colleagues, tried to march to the police headquartes in Lalbazar.The police used batons, tear gas and water cannons to stop them. Amid a buzz about Constitution's Article 356 --- under which President's Rule can be imposed in a state -- Bengal Governor Kesri Nath Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah earlier this month. The Trinamool Congress had played down the violence and Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the state. The BJP had won a chunk of Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha seats in the recent national elections. From just two seats in 2014, it won 18. The Trinamool, which won 34 seats in 2014, was reduced to 22 seats.