'If We Had Rs 7 Lakh, Would We Be Drivers?': Truckers' Protest Near Delhi

Truck drivers and cab operators across the country are protesting against the provisions covering hit-and-run cases in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that is set to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code. Under the new law, hit-and-run cases can attract up to 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs 7 lakh if the driver flees the accident spot and does not inform cops. Currently, hit-and-run accidents are covered by IPC's Section 304A and attracts a jail term that may extend to two years and an unspecified fine or both.

The law, which has received the President's assent after clearing Parliament, has sparked widespread protests by truck drivers. The protests have hit fuel supply lines in some areas. Several other places are witnessing panic buying of fuel as people fear it may run out.

At Ghaziabad today, protesters stopped auto-rickshaws and tractors and asked them to turn around. In one of the videos, they were seen stopping a pick-up van and putting a garland of shoes around the driver's neck. They were heard asking why he is driving and not protesting against the law that will "not even spare Rs 10 for tea".

At a bus depot in the area, state transport buses have been grounded as their drivers joined the protest.

The protesters described the new law as "blind". Dinesh Singh, who said he is an office-bearer in an Uttar Pradesh transport association, said the drivers are demanding withdrawal of the law. "We barely make 6000 rupees a month. How will we pay Rs 7 lakh in fine? And if we go to jail for 10 years, who will feed our children? We will block all traffic movement if our demands are not accepted," he said.

The protesters also questioned who will protect them from mob assault if they stop at the accident spot.

Pintu, a driver, said, "They are saying that we should stop and rush the victim to a hospital. But the moment we stop, people will kill us. They will lock us inside and set the vehicle on fire. This is the law here." Smaller vehicles, he said, suddenly switch lanes and brake abruptly. "When we are driving a loaded vehicle, we cannot apply brakes suddenly," he added.

Mr Singh said the situation is such that "the government will kill us if we run, the public will kill if we stop". The drivers said no driver wants anyone to die in accidents, but this law is "unjust" to them.

Saudan Gurjar, a leader of Ghaziabad transport association, said, "They have brought a fine of Rs 7 lakh and jail term of 10 years. If someone has Rs 7 lakh, will he be a driver? People work because they are poor. Drivers are saying they will quit this work," he said.