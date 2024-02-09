Bharat Ratna For MS Swaminathan: 5 Facts About Father Of Green Revolution

MS Swaminathan is known as the father of the Green Revolution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that renowned agricultural scientist Dr MS Swaminathan will be conferred with Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

Late Dr Swaminathan will be honoured with Bharat Ratna for playing a "pivotal role" in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture.

PM Modi shared a picture of himself greeting Dr Swaminathan at an event on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers' welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernising Indian agriculture. We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encourage learning and research among several students. Dr. Swaminathan's visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation's food security and prosperity. He was someone I knew closely and l always valued his insights and inputs.”

Here are 5 facts about the late Dr MS Swaminathan:

– Born in August 1925 in Tamil Nadu, Dr Swaminathan is known as the father of the Green Revolution in India.

– His journey as a plant geneticist marked a transformational era in Indian agriculture, paving the way for the Green Revolution. He also became a world leader in the field of sustainable food security, due to his advocacy for sustainable farming.

– Dr Swaminathan's stellar contribution to India's agriculture sector has also felicitated him with several prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri in 1967, the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership in 1971, Padma Bhushan in 1972, the inaugural World Food Prize in 1987 and Padma Vibhushan in 1989.

– Dr Swaminathan served as the Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Secretary to the Government of India between 1972 and 1979. He was also the Chair of the National Commission on Farmers.

– Dr Swaminathan passed away last year on September 28 in Chennai. He is survived by his three daughters Soumya Swaminathan, Madhura Swaminathan, and Nitya Swaminathan.