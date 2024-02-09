Bharat Ratna For MS Swaminathan, Father Of Green Revolution

MS Swaminathan is known as father of green revolution (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that scientist Dr MS Swaminathan will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna - the country's highest civilian honour.

PM Modi said Dr Swaminathan played a "pivotal role" in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture and made outstanding efforts in modernising it. " Dr Swaminathan's visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation's food security and prosperity," the Prime Minister posted on X - formerly known as Twitter.

It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers' welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in… pic.twitter.com/OyxFxPeQjZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2024

PM Modi also announced Bharat Ratna for two former Prime Ministers of India - P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Dr Swaminathan made extraordinary contributions to Indian agriculture, earning him the title "Father of Economic Ecology." As a global leader of the Green Revolution, Mr Swaminathan played a key role in introducing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice, saving India from famine-like conditions in the 1960s.

This year, the government has named five people for Bharat Ratna. The government had earlier announced the country's highest civilian honour for BJP veteran LK Advani and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.