All You Need To Know About Nanaji Deshmukh: 10 Facts

Nanaji Deskhmukh was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 1999. He died in 2010.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind today announced the country's highest civilian award-- the Bharat Ratna-- to be given to former president Pranab Mukherjee, social activist Nanaji Deshmukh (posthumously) and musician Dr Bhupen Hazarika (posthumously). Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued congratulatory notes for the three personalities.