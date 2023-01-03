'Working For Noble Cause': Ram Temple Chief Priest On Rahul Gandhi's Yatra

The Ram temple priest said Rahul Gandhi is working for a noble cause. (File)

A day before Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra' is set to enter Uttar Pradesh, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on Monday wished that the blessings of Lord Rama be always upon the Congress leader. In a letter to Mr Gandhi, the chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das extended his support to the former Congress chief over his move to unite the country.

Some Congress leaders asked me to join Bharat Jodo Yatra but due to health issues, I couldn't join. After which they asked me to extend wishes for Bharat Jodo Yatra so I wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi and wished him success: Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi pic.twitter.com/uOdDd4fRh8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 3, 2023

"I hope and pray that the mission for which you are fighting may get success. I bless you for your long life," the letter stated.

"You are working for the noble cause that is 'sarvajan hitay sarvjan sukhaay' in the interest of people and for the happiness of the people. I wish the blessings of Lord Rama be upon you always," it added.

