Bharat Bandh Today As Opposition, Dalit Groups Protest Top Court's Quota Order

A bandh to protest the Supreme Court's 'quota within a quota' decision about quota in state government jobs and colleges for SC and ST candidates was held in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other states Wednesday.

The strike was called by nearly two dozen Dalit and Adivasi groups and backed by political parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar and the Bahujan Samaj Party in UP and Madhya Pradesh.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, various Left parties, and the Congress, which heads the INDIA opposition bloc (of which the JMM and RJD are members) are also in support.

There were clashes between protesters and the police in Patna; in a video posted on X by news agency ANI cops can be seen lathi charging and assaulting protesters on nearly-empty streets.

Ashok Kumar Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said, "It was not peaceful... they (the protesters) took law and order into their hands...People could not travel and we tried to convince them, but they did not understand. We had to use mild force to move them back..."

#WATCH | Bihar: Police lathi-charge people in Patna as they stage protest in support of a day-long Bharat Bandh against the Supreme Court's recent judgment on reservations. pic.twitter.com/5jEMQiagJJ — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

Elsewhere in Patna travellers were affected after protesters blocked tracks leading to delays for several trains, including the Darbhanga-New Delhi Sampark Kranti Superfast Express.

Members of the Bhim Army, holding posters and banners, even climbed on the train claiming a "conspiracy" to deprive SC and STs of rights guaranteed to them by the Constitution.

In Bihar's Jehanabad, agitators blocked National Highway 83 - a crucial route that connects Patna to Gaya, disrupting normal life across several cities, including the state capital. Many were forced to walk long distances to reach their destination due to scarcity of public transport.

Many private schools in Patna remained closed. Some schools, which chose to remain open, had to deal with suspended bus services, adding to challenges for parents and students.

Police are on alert in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, which is adjacent to national capital Delhi and where forces have been deployed in large numbers. Shiv Hari Meena, Joint Commissioner of Police of Noida, said cops were holding foot marches to maintain law and order.

Educational institutions in seven districts in Rajasthan - Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Deeg, Jaisalmer, and Bharatpur - were shut for the day, while exams in Kota were postponed.

Congress leader Tika Ram Jully, Rajasthan's Leader of the Opposition, has accused the ruling BJP of trying to "weaken" the reservation system.

From the government's side, Union Skill Development Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary said, "The Supreme Court had commented, after which the Law Minister also clarified in Parliament and the Cabinet also gave its opinion... now there is nothing left (to say)."

What Is Bharat Bandh About?

Seen as spearheading this protest, the National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations, or NACDAOR, has released a list of demands that include "justice and equity for SCs, STs, and OBCs", in the light of a verdict that protesters believe runs counter to the landmark Indira Sawhney case.

The 1992 case had established the framework for reservations in India.

READ | "Scheduled Castes Socially Heterogenous Class": Top Court's Quota Order

On August 1, a seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud held, by a 6:1 majority, that states are empowered to make sub-classifications within SCs and STs to grant smaller quotas within the larger reservation for reserved categories to uplift the more underprivileged sections. "Historical and empirical evidence demonstrates SCs are a socially heterogenous class," the Chief Justice said.

The NACDAOR has urged the government to reject the Supreme Court's judgment, arguing it threatens SCs and STs' constitutional rights. It is also calling for a new law to guarantee reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs by including grant of such quotas in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

READ | On Top Court's SC/ST Sub-Classification Order, BJP Ally's Big Declaration

The Supreme Court's big order sparked a predictable row and some eyebrow-raising comments, including one by the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which is an ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP. LJP leader Chirag Paswan, a Union Minister, declared the basis for classification of SCs is 'untouchability' and that had not been mentioned by the court. He said his party will seek a review.

