Mamata Banerjee Supports Dalit Cause, Shocked Over Deaths In Madhya Pradesh

"We are shocked and pained that some of my Dalit brothers and sisters have been killed and injured. We support their cause. I appeal for peace," she tweeted.
Six people were killed and several others, including policemen, injured in the violent protests in Madhya Pradesh during the bandh called by Dalit outfits.
Curfew was clamped in Gwalior and Bhind districts. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was called in to control the situation in Bhind.
The verdict is being widely criticised by Dalits and the Opposition, who claim that the dilution of the Act will lead to more discrimination and crimes against the backward community.