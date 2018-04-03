Mamata Banerjee Supports Dalit Cause, Shocked Over Deaths In Madhya Pradesh Six people were killed and several others, including policemen, injured in the violent protests in Madhya Pradesh during the bandh.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Mamata Banerjee tweeted her support for the Dalit cause (File Photo) Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed her support to the cause of the Dalits and said she was shocked over the death of four persons in Madhya Pradesh during the nationwide bandh called against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.



"We are shocked and pained that some of my Dalit brothers and sisters have been killed and injured. We support their cause. I appeal for peace," she tweeted.



Six people were killed and several others, including policemen, injured in the violent protests in Madhya Pradesh during the bandh called by Dalit outfits.



Curfew was clamped in Gwalior and Bhind districts. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was called in to control the situation in Bhind.



The Supreme Court had, on March 20, diluted certain provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in a bid to protect "honest" public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the Act.



The verdict is being widely criticised by Dalits and the Opposition, who claim that the dilution of the Act will lead to more discrimination and crimes against the backward community.



