Bharat Bandh Live Updates: Trade Unions Go On 2-Day Strike

The two-day nationwide bandh is in protest against government's alleged anti-worker policies.

Central Trade Unions or CTUs have launched a two-day nationwide bandh in protest against the government's alleged anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. As many as 10 CTUs with at least 20 crore workers affiliated to them have joined the strike. The 10 CTUs going on strike include INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU and AIUTUC, among others. RSS affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh or BMS will not participate. In a joint statement, the CTUs alleged that the government undermined tripartism and continued its "aggressive attack with arrogance on the lives and livelihood of the working people." They also oppose the proposed amendments in the Trade Union Act, 1926, saying those are irrational and extremely damaging to the independent functioning of unions. The unions claim that farming communities through their associations have also extended support to the strike. Student and teacher organisations of various universities have also declared support, the statement said.

