Bharat Bandh Live Updates: Trade Unions Go On 2-Day Strike

Bharat Bandh Live Updates: As many as 10 Central Trade Unions with at least 20 crore workers affiliated to them have joined the strike.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 08, 2019 08:29 IST
The two-day nationwide bandh is in protest against government's alleged anti-worker policies.

New Delhi: 

Central Trade Unions or CTUs have launched a two-day nationwide bandh in protest against the government's alleged anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. As many as 10 CTUs with at least 20 crore workers affiliated to them have joined the strike. The 10 CTUs going on strike include INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU and AIUTUC, among others. RSS affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh or BMS will not participate. In a joint statement, the CTUs alleged that the government undermined tripartism and continued its "aggressive attack with arrogance on the lives and livelihood of the working people." They also oppose the proposed amendments in the Trade Union Act, 1926, saying those are irrational and extremely damaging to the independent functioning of unions. The unions claim that farming communities through their associations have also extended support to the strike. Student and teacher organisations of various universities have also declared support, the statement said.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of the Bharat Bandh:


Jan 08, 2019
08:20 (IST)
In West Bengal, members of Central Trade Unions blocked railway lines in Howrah today to press their demands. The West Bengal government has already announced that its employees would be barred from availing casual leave or half-day leave today and tomorrow as members of various Central Trade Unions are striking to protest "anti-people" policies of the Narendra Modi government.


Jan 08, 2019
08:18 (IST)
Here are visuals from Assam's Guwahati as Central Trade Unions have called a two-day nationwide strike demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among other demands.
Bharat BandhCentral trade unionsnationwide strike

