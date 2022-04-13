Bhagwant Mann Welcomes Chief Justice NV Ramana On His Visit To Punjab

Bhagwant Mann also gave a replica of the famous Golden Temple to him.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday welcomed Chief Justice of India N V Ramana during his visit to the state here.

Mr Mann said that the people of Punjab and its government are elated to welcome the Chief Justice of India and his family on their visit to the state.

He also gave a replica of the famous Golden Temple to him.

Chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, Director General of Police VK Bhawra, and District and Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa joined the Chief Minister in receiving the Chief Justice of India.

