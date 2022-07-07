Bhagwant Mann Wedding Today: Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha Attend: See Pics

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is marrying Gurpreet Kaur, 32, in a private ceremony at his home in Chandigarh.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chaddha are attending the low-key wedding.

Raghav Chaddha has shared photos of the Chief Minister dressed as a groom and performing wedding rituals.

Waheguru Ji Apne Bacche Utte Aashirwad Banaye Rakheo pic.twitter.com/snnmdTi1sw - Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 7, 2022

"Mann sahab nu lakh lakh vadhaiyan (many congratulations of Mann Sahab)," Mr Chaddha tweeted, sharing a photo in which he and Arvind Kejriwal were seen walking with the groom.

This is Mr Mann's second marriage. He has two children -- daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17) -- from his first marriage.

"A new chapter in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's life is going to start today. I congratulate Mann saab's family, his mother and sister. It will be a small function. Only family members will attend," Raghav Chadha, who referred to Bhagwant Mann as his "veer" or "older brother", told reporters.

"We all are happy that happiness has returned to Mann saab's family after a long time. It was his mother's dream to see her son getting settled again. Today, that dream is going to come true," the AAP MP added.

Gurpreet Kaur, 32, completed medicine in 2018. She is the youngest of three sisters. She reportedly assisted in Mr Mann's campaign during the Punjab elections earlier this year. Mr Mann became Chief Minister after AAP swept the election, defeating the Congress.

Ms Kaur's family is from Kurukshetra's Pehwa locality. Her father, Inderjit Singh is a farmer.

Her sisters stay abroad. Sources close to Mr Mann said their families have been associated for years.

Her uncle, Gurinder Jeet, told NDTV that Gurpreet was always good at studies.