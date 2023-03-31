Bhagwant Mann's Daughter In US Threatened, Says Delhi Women's Panel Chief

Seerat Kaur is the daughter of Bhagwant Mann and his first wife Inderpreet Kaur Grewal.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's daughter has received death threats in the US, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal alleged today, urging the Indian embassy in the US to ensure her safety.

Seerat Kaur, who stays in Seattle, has allegedly received threats amid protests against the Punjab police's crackdown on separatist Amritpal Singh.

Expressing concern over the reports, Ms Maliwal said that the threats are an act of cowardice.

"Read reports of Punjab CM Shri Bhagwant Mann's daughter receiving death threats in the USA. It is an act of extreme cowardice. I appeal to the Indian Embassy US to ensure her safety," the DCW chief tweeted.

In a Facebook post, a lawyer claimed that Khalistan supporters had called and abused Seerat Kaur. In his post, he asked, "if threatening and abusing children will get you Khalistan?"

"Are you going to get Khalistan this way by threatening and abusing children… Such people are a blot on Sikhism," he wrote.

Advocate Harmeet Brar in a Facebook post claimed that pro-Khalistan elements and other such groups were planning to gherao and harass the chief minister's children in the US, media reports claimed.

The post was confirmed by Seerat Kaur's mother, Inderpreet Kaur Grewal. Sharing Ms Brar's post, she thanked her for the kind words.

Seerat Kaur is the daughter of Bhagwant Mann and his first wife Inderpreet Kaur Grewal. They started living separately in 2015 and later got divorced. He married Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann last year.

Seerat, and her brother Dilshan now live in Seattle with their mother.

Punjab Police has launched a massive operation to arrest Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run for 14 days. He has put out two videos on YouTube while on the run.

Yesterday, he posted a video saying he will not surrender.

Amritpal Singh claims to be a follower of the Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and his supporters call him "Bhindranwale 2.0."

More than 100 people have been arrested and the stringent National Security Act has been slapped on his close aides. Images posted on social media place him in different cities.