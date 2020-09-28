Bhagat Singh's Birth Anniversary: 10 Best Quotes Of The Freedom Fighter

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Image: Today is the 113th Birth Anniversary of Bhagat Singh

Freedom Fighter Bhagat Singh's Birth Anniversary

Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the great socialist revolutionary freedom fighter is being remembered today on his 113th birth anniversary. Rich tributes are pouring in on social media. Bhagat Singh was hanged by the British colonial rulers when he was just 23. The freedom fighter, referred as Shaheed Bhagat Singh, inspires Indians across generations for his courage. Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907 in Punjab province, now in Pakistan. The British administrators dreaded the freedom fighter trio - Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev - for their bravery. They were sentenced to death in the Lahore conspiracy case for killing British police officer John Saunders.

Bhagat Singh's 10 Quotes To Remember