Bhagat Singh's Birth Anniversary: 10 Best Quotes Of The Freedom Fighter

Freedom Fighter Bhagat Singh's Birth Anniversary
Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the great socialist revolutionary freedom fighter is being remembered today on his 113th birth anniversary. Rich tributes are pouring in on social media. Bhagat Singh was hanged by the British colonial rulers when he was just 23. The freedom fighter, referred as Shaheed Bhagat Singh, inspires Indians across generations for his courage. Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907 in Punjab province, now in Pakistan. The British administrators dreaded the freedom fighter trio - Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev - for their bravery. They were sentenced to death in the Lahore conspiracy case for killing British police officer John Saunders.
Bhagat Singh's 10 Quotes To Remember
- "They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit"
- "Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birth right of all"
- "I am such a lunatic that I am free even in jail"
- "I am full of ambition and hope and charm of life. But I can renounce everything at the time of need'
- "Life is lived in your own spirit, you need others' help in funerals only"
- "If the deaf have to hear, the sound has to be very loud"
- "Merciless criticism and independent thinking are two traits of revolutionary thinking. Lovers, lunatics and poets are made of the same stuff"
- "One should not interpret the word 'revolution' in its literal sense. Various meanings and significance are attributed to this word, according to the interests of those who use or misuse it. For the established agencies of exploitation it conjures up a feeling of blood-stained horror. To the revolutionaries, it is a sacred phrase"
- "Bombs and pistols don't make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas"
- "Labour is the real sustainer of society"
- "People get accustomed to the established order of things and tremble at the idea of change. It is this lethargic spirit that needs be replaced by the revolutionary spirit"