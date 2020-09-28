PM, Amit Shah Pay Homage To Bhagat Singh On His Birth Anniversary

Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary Image: Tributes pour in on the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter

Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others paid homage to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 113th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Modi described Bhagat Singh as the "symbol of bravery and courage". Along with a video, PM Modi today wrote on Twitter, "Tribute to Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the heroic son of Ma Bharati. His courage and bravery will continue to inspire people across generations." Bhagat Singh was born at Banga in Faisalabad district (now in Pakistan) in 1907.

मां भारती के वीर सपूत अमर शहीद भगत सिंह की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। वीरता और पराक्रम की उनकी गाथा देशवासियों को युगों-युगों तक प्रेरित करती रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/LMy2Mlpkol — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2020

At the 69th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, the PM spoke extensively about Bhagat Singh. "I want to take you down the memory lane. This pertains to something that happened 101 years ago. In 1919, British rulers massacred innocent people at Jallianwala Bagh. After the massacre, a 12-year-old boy went to the spot and saw things which were beyond his imagination. He was shocked to see how can anyone be so cruel. The innocent boy was angry. He swore to fight the British colonial rulers...I join countrymen in bowing before Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the symbol of bravery and courage," the Prime Minister said.

"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas... They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit..." Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wrote in his tribute on Bhagat Singh.

Remembering the brave son of Mother India and revolutionary freedom fighter, Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary today.#BhagatSinghpic.twitter.com/ESgAAY88aG — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 28, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said, "I express my gratitude to Shaheed Bhagat Singh who gave new direction to freedom struggle through his revolutionary ideas and supreme sacrifice that awakened the resolve of independence among the youth of the country. He will always remain a source of inspiration for us."

Several others also paid rich tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

My tribute to the revolutionary leader of our freedom movement Shaheed #BhagatSingh on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/WqpWdMoMQd — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 28, 2020

Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary freedom fighter took on the colonial rulers. He was executed by the British at the age of 23. He was hanged in the Lahore jail along with two other famous freedom fighters Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931. The sacrifices of the freedom fighters left a deep impact on India.