Opinion | Beyond Bakri Eid Debate, Decoding Suvendu Adhikari's Emerging Bengal Model

A series of developments around Bakri Eid in West Bengal have triggered political debate and opened a larger discussion about governance, administration, religious accommodation, and the evolving political approach of the new BJP government under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The developments are being viewed not as isolated administrative decisions but as signals of a broader political framework the BJP government appears to be building in Bengal.

The first development concerns the traditional Eid prayers at Kolkata's Red Road. This year, the customary Eid congregation will not be held on Red Road. Instead, prayers are scheduled to take place at the nearby Brigade Parade Ground on May 28.

For many years, the Khilafat Committee has organised Eid prayers in Kolkata.

The Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Suvdeep Sarkar, said Eid prayers will not be allowed on the roadway and that arrangements have been made at Brigade Parade Ground.

There is also uncertainty regarding another long-standing Eid congregation at Park Circus and Syed Amir Ali Avenue.

The second development relates to government holidays around Eid-ul-Adha. The West Bengal government revised the holiday schedule. According to earlier notifications, May 26 and May 27 had been designated as public holidays. Subsequently, changes were introduced, and the two-day holiday structure was modified.

This move has drawn political attention because such decisions are often viewed not only from an administrative perspective but also through the lens of symbolism and messaging.

The third and perhaps most debated issue concerns animal sacrifice during Eid and the legal framework surrounding it.

The matter has become linked with interpretations of the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act.

When the law came into force in the early 1950s, it included certain geographical provisions. There were questions whether it would be applicable only in municipal areas and how it would function in rural or panchayat regions.

Debates subsequently intensified over whether enforcement could differ between urban and non-urban areas.

The issue eventually reached courts. The state government had earlier issued a notification on the matter.

Subsequently, a contempt notice was served after allegations emerged that directions from the court had not been adequately followed.

The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul had instructed the government to examine whether any procedural relaxations or clarifications regarding slaughter regulations were necessary under provisions of the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act.

The court reportedly observed that the state had neither submitted a satisfactory response nor taken visible steps following earlier directions.

Consequently, notices were sent to senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Animal Resources Development, Home, Health, and related departments.

The legal challenge had been brought before the court by Citizen Forum for Social Justice, along with multiple petitions questioning the government notification.

Supporters of the petition argued that uncertainty had emerged regarding the conduct of Qurbani rituals. They also pointed out that cattle-rearers and livestock owners often prepare economically for this period, and uncertainty can create financial strain.

Advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya argued before the court that the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act was originally designed with broader agricultural and livestock protection objectives.

As a result, the issue has now become part legal debate and part political conversation.

Yet one thing appears clear: there is no visible shift in the broader political position of the BJP government under Suvendu Adhikari or the central BJP leadership.

The BJP's position appears to be that every community should receive equal rights under a common framework and that no particular community should be perceived as receiving exceptional concessions beyond what others receive.

This debate often expands into larger questions regarding public religious practices. Supporters of the government argue that if rules exist regarding public spaces and religious activities, then the same standards should apply universally. Because of the sensitivity of such issues, political leaders generally avoid direct comparisons, but the broader argument revolves around equal treatment and administrative consistency.

Many observers believe this approach is closely connected with what Suvendu Adhikari repeatedly articulated before and after elections.

Increasingly, there is a sense that this politics is moving beyond immediate electoral calculations and entering a larger ideological space shaped by the thinking of the BJP and ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

A similar line of thinking was recently visible elsewhere in the country as well. Ahead of Bakri Eid, advisory guidelines were issued in Lucknow encouraging celebrations that maintain social harmony and legal compliance.

Members associated with Muslim organisations, including religious scholars and community leaders such as Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali of the Islamic Centre of India, reportedly emphasised lawful conduct and peaceful observance.

Suggestions were made that sacrifices remain within legal norms and avoid actions that could create social tensions. Earlier too, voices from institutions like Ajmer Sharif had appealed for restraint on sensitive issues involving cattle slaughter, arguing that social harmony should remain a priority. These developments suggest that the debate extends beyond Bengal and has become part of a wider national conversation.

The political significance in Bengal, however, is different. For more than three decades, West Bengal was shaped by Left rule. That period carried its own ideological character, left radicalism, idealism, and anti-American political narratives. Today, a different ideological current is becoming stronger.

A right-of-centre political philosophy and a stronger Hindutva discourse are increasingly becoming visible, not only nationally but also internationally, in how Indian politics is being projected. Within this transition, Suvendu Adhikari appears keen to move Bengal in a particular direction.

Debates over issues such as making the singing of Vande Mataram mandatory in institutions, including madrasas and schools, have become part of this broader conversation.

Supporters argue there should be no objection to singing the national song. Others point out that legal and historical questions remain regarding whether the complete version should be made compulsory.

The controversy is not new. Some Muslim groups have historically objected to portions of the song because of imagery that compares the nation to Goddess Durga. Their argument has not been against patriotism but specific religious interpretations.

That debate too continues.

Taken together, these developments suggest that what is unfolding in Bengal is more than Eid politics. For Suvendu Adhikari, this appears to be part of a larger effort to shape a political identity and ideological narrative that he wants to carry forward in West Bengal.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author