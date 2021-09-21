Bengaluru Woman, Trapped In Apartment Fire, Dies

Three fire engines managed to bring the fire under control later.

A woman is seen helplessly wailing, trapped by a raging fire and the grills of her balcony, in difficult-to-watch visuals of a blaze in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The grim 90-second clip, recorded by bystanders, shows the fire spreading quickly, leaving her no escape. Towards the end, she is seen on fire herself.

Fire service officials said the 42-year-old woman died of her injuries. Five other who were injured - some of them seriously - were taken to a hospital.

The fire broke out at an apartment at Bannergatta Road at Devarachikkanahalli in Bengaluru in the afternoon.

The Fire and Emergency Service was informed around 4:40 pm.

Though the fire spread to three flats, it has been brought under control but at the time video was filmed, no firefighting efforts were seen, leaving the woman without any help.