Bengaluru Techie's Wife, In-Laws File Anticipatory Bail Plea After Summons

Atul Subhash died by suicide on Monday in his Bengaluru apartment.

The wife of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash - who died by suicide, and her parents have filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Allahabad High Court, hours after the Bengaluru police summoned them to appear before the Marathahalli Police Station within three days.

The petition, to avoid arrest, was filed by Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, father Sushil Singhania, and brother Anurag Singhania.

The court is likely to hear the anticipatory bail petition on Monday, officials said.

Based on a complaint by the victim's brother, Bikas Kumar, a four-member team of Bengaluru Police visited the techie's wife's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur on Friday and pasted the notice. "There are reasonable grounds to interrogate you to ascertain the facts and circumstances. You are directed to appear before the investigating officer at Bengaluru within 3 days," it said.

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, died by suicide on Monday in his Bengaluru apartment. He left behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. According to the victim, his wife and her family had filed a slew of false cases against him.

"The more I work hard and become better at my work, the more l and my family will be harassed and extorted and the whole legal system will encourage and help my harassers... Now, with me gone, there won't be any money and there won't be any reason to harass my old parents and my brother. I may have destroyed my body but it has saved everything I believe in," he wrote.

The Bengaluru police have filed a case against the techie's wife and her family, and have formed two special teams to probe the case.

"A case has been registered already and two teams have been formed. The case has been filed based on his brother's complaint and the investigation is going on. We are gathering proof. We will ensure justice is delivered," said Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B Dayananda, said.