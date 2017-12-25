Bengaluru Techie Missing, Went To Meet OLX Buyer For Car, Say His Friends

A 29-year-old software engineer from Patna has gone missing from the Whitefield Area in Bengaluru under mysterious circumstances. Ajitabh Kumar, who worked at British Telecom, left home around 6:30 pm on Monday. His friends suspect that he might have got a call from a prospective buyer for his car that he had put up on sale on classifieds website OLX.Ajitabh hasn't been seen since then and his phone is switched off.His friends say he was last active on WhatsApp around 7:10 pm on the same day.Ajitabh stayed with his childhood friend Ravi in Whitefield ever since he moved to Bengaluru in 2010. "He had got through for an executive MBA program at IIM Kolkata. He had to pay around Rs 5 lakh by the 20th and we guess that's why he had put up his car for sale to fund his fee. When he left home, he was in casual wear and didn't tell anyone where he was going," said Ravi.The car hasn't been found either. The police are analysing CCTV footage from the area and nearby toll plazas.The police say the last mobile tower location was near Gunjur on the outskirts of the city after which the phone has been switched off.They say it is extremely difficult to gather details of any communication that might have happened over WhatsApp or online."We are investigating all angles. We have sought data from the online classified portal as well. We have obtained his call record details as well," said a police officer part of the investigation.The police said the investigation so far has not suggested anything out of the ordinary in Ajitabh's personal and professional life.Ajitabh's friends and relatives have launched an online campaign to find him.