Bengaluru Techie, 41, Dies After Being Bitten By Snake Hiding In His Footwear

A 41-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru died on Saturday after being bitten by a venomous snake that had slithered into his footwear. The victim has been identified as Manju Prakash, who was an employee of TCS and a resident of Ranganatha Layout. According to police reports and accounts from family members, Mr Prakash had left his Crocs slippers outside the front door of his home. After stepping out briefly to purchase juice from a nearby shop, he returned home and slipped his feet into the footwear, unaware that a snake had taken refuge inside one of the slippers during his absence.

Mr Prakash had previously suffered an accident that resulted in a loss of sensation in his leg, a condition that prevented him from feeling the snakebite. Unaware, he took off his footwear and went inside his room to rest.

A family worker later noticed a snake inside the slipper and alerted his father, who carefully removed the reptile, which was found to be dead. A family member said the snake likely died of suffocation inside the Crocs.

When Mr Prakash's mother went to check on him, she found him lying on the bed unresponsive, with foam around his mouth and a bleeding leg. The family immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The shocking incident has raised concerns among residents about the presence of snakes in residential areas, particularly during monsoon seasons when such reptiles are known to seek shelter in homes and gardens. Experts have since urged residents to exercise caution, advising them to check footwear and dark corners of homes for snakes, especially in areas close to greenery or during rainy weather.