Bengaluru Techie Orders Rs 1.87-Lakh Smartphone, Gets A Tile Instead

A Bengaluru-based software engineer fell victim to a delivery scam after receiving a piece of tile instead of a Rs 1.87 Lakh Samsung smartphone he had ordered through online shopping platform Amazon.
The man, Premanand, placed an order for a smartphone on October 14 through the Amazon app and paid the complete amount through his credit card.
He recorded a video of unboxing the sealed package that was delivered on October 19 and found a piece of tile instead of the smartphone.
"I had ordered a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 worth Rs 1.87 lakh, but to my shock, I received a marble stone instead of the phone just a day before Diwali. This incident completely ruined the festive spirit we had been eagerly waiting to celebrate all year. I urge everyone to be extremely cautious while shopping online, especially on Amazon. This experience has been deeply disappointing," said Premanand.
He immediately lodged a report on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and later approached the Kumaraswamy Layout Police Station to register a formal complaint.
Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the case.
Amazon has refunded the amount to Premanand as the investigation continues.
