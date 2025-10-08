Bengaluru Student Wears 'Azad Kashmir T-Shirt, Cops Swing Into Action

Bengaluru Police have filed a case against a student from the city's Ambedkar Institute of Technology after he was seen in a t-shirt depicting the map and flag of 'Azad Kashmir'.

A video of the student - Inayat Ameen, studying Computer Science - in that t-shirt was widely shared online, and the cops took suo motu cognisance of the matter.

They traced him by the registration number of a two-wheeler also in the video.

The video was uploaded to Instagram on September 22, and shows Ameen, in a red t-shirt with the 'Azad Kashmir' map and flag printed on the back of the garment, sitting pillion on the bike.

The shirt also seemed to have the Pakistani flag printed on it.

Ameen was summoned for questioning - since the offence in question carries a punishment of less than seven years - and, in response to the summons, appeared to record his statement.

The case will proceed per protocol, sources said.

The police are expected to file a chargesheet after completing the inquiry.

Meanwhile, a case was registered at the city's Jnanabharathi Police Station under Section 196 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with acts that can promote enmity or disturb communal harmony on the basis of religion, language, or place of residence.

The complaint was lodged by Sub-Inspector Mohan Kumar, who said that the student's actions were of a nature that could potentially disturb public peace and harmony.

The complaint claimed Ameen, "by openly riding and shouting slogans, while wearing a t-shirt with the controversial image identifiable as 'Azad Kashmir', has caused a breach of peace".

In March a student from Kolkata's Jadavpur University was arrested in a similar case.

Soumyadeep Mahato, a first-year philosophy student, was arrested in connection with 'Azad Kashmir' and 'Free Palestine' graffiti found on the campus earlier that month.

He was later granted bail.