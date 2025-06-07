Video Shows People Jumping Over Metro Gates On Day Of Deadly Bengaluru Stampede

A video of hundreds of people bypassing metro entry gates on the day of the Bengaluru stampede, which claimed 11 lives, has surfaced on social media. The clip is from June 4, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans took to the streets to celebrate the team's maiden IPL trophy.

In the video, people are seen jumping over the automated fare gates, ignoring ticketing systems altogether. With trains jam-packed, several commuters resorted to jumping barriers to enter or exit platforms.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) confirmed that the video was from the Majestic interchange on the day of the RCB felicitation ceremony.

Around 1,000 people are said to have gained access without paying the required fee.

Many social media users were irked at the lack of civic sense.

“After seeing this, don't blame management or the government. People should have civic sense,” one user said on Instagram.

“I'm from Karnataka, and I feel so sorry after seeing people lacking civic sense. People do not want to pay Rs 20 or Rs 40 metro fare, jumping and damaging the station. People who are seen jumping in this footage must be punished,” wrote a person.

One comment read, “RCB fans seem to disregard fundamental values like civic sense and public responsibility.”

“How much can a crowd be controlled when people lack basic civic sense,” another user said.

A person, however, attempted to explain the chaos. The comment read, “The people had entered the platform, but trains were cancelled for two hours, and they were unable to get out. So, the person making the video was asking the security to open the gates and keep it that way.”

The scale of the crowd on June 4 was unprecedented. BMRCL reported record-breaking footfall, with 9,66,732 passengers using the metro. The BMRCL had even announced that, due to the overwhelming surge in footfall for the RCB felicitation event, metro trains would temporarily skip stops at select stations for a few hours.

*Metro Service Adjustments for RCB Team Felicitation Function*



*Bangalore, June 4, 2025:* Due to the extremely high footfalls for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team felicitation function at Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium,(1/4) — ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ (@OfficialBMRCL) June 4, 2025

Eleven people died and several others were injured in the crowd crush outside the Bengaluru stadium.

The Bengaluru Police has registered an FIR against the RCB franchise; DNA Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., an event management company; and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for culpable homicide, illegal assembly, and other serious charges.

