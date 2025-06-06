"Case Filed, Inquiry On. What More Can Government Do?" DK Shivakumar On Stampede Probe

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar underlined that his government is doing all it can in the probe related to the Bengaluru stampede deaths, adding inquiry has been ordered, cases filed and a number of people have been suspended.

An inquiry has been ordered. Cases have been filed. People have been suspended. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar spotlighted these to underscore that his government is doing all it can in the tragic Bengaluru stampede deaths case.

The Deputy Chief Minister, surrounded by a posse of reporters and officials, sought to know what more the government can do.

"The Opposition party was asking for a judicial inquiry, immediately. My honourable Chief Minister was kind enough to announce a judicial inquiry," said Mr Shivakumar.

Eleven people died in a crowd crush outside a Bengaluru stadium, as tens of thousands turned up to cheer Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this week.

"Some of the investigations are underway. The financial inquiry, judicial investigation. What more can a government do. The government has done its best," added Mr Shivakumar.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political secretary K Govindaraj and head of the information department, Hemant Nimbalkar, are among those who have been suspended since Wednesday, the day of the tragedy.

To avoid a repeat of such incidents, the Deputy Chief Minister said his government will come out with a plan of action.

The Bengaluru Police has registered an FIR against the RCB franchise; DNA Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., an event management company; and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for culpable homicide, illegal assembly, and other serious charges.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today criticised the BJP for politicising the stampede. His remarks came after the BJP accused the Congress-led state government of making the police a "scapegoat" in the incident.

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra accused the state government of only acting when pressure was put on them.

On Thursday, in an interview to NDTV, Mr Shivakumar had said he can't express the pain that "we are suffering" over the deaths and that the state government is "very sorry".

All the victims of the stampede tragedy are under 40, with a 14-year-old girl being the youngest.

"Can't express the pain that I am suffering. Never expected this to happen. Entire state was watching. We are very sorry," Mr Shivakumar had told NDTV, adding that he does not want to politicise the issue.

