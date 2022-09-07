Karnataka Minister's Meeting With IT Firms Today Over Bengaluru Rains

In waterlogged Bengaluru, several techies reached their workplaces on tractors. (File)

Karnataka Minister CN Ashwathnarayan has called a meeting of representatives of the heads of several IT companies at 5 pm today to discuss the problems they are facing due to the unprecedented rains in Bengaluru.

Chief Secretary to the state government, Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Authority officials, Urban Development Department officials, and the City Police Commissioner will participate in the meeting at the state assembly conference hall.

Businessmen can freely speak about the problems they are facing due to the rain, Mr Ashwathnarayan had earlier said.

The heads or representatives of Infosys, Wipro, Emphasis, Nasscom, Goldman Sachs, Intel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Philips, Sonata Software, and other companies will attend the meeting, he informed news agency ANI.

In the meeting, the representatives will discuss the issues they are facing. Besides, the BBMP Chief Commissioner will present a slideshow.

The state government is trying to solve the problems faced by the companies, Mr Ashwathnarayan said.

Several parts of Karnataka are facing flood-like situations due to heavy rainfall. State capital Bengaluru remains waterlogged as the floodwater is yet to recede from roads and bylanes.

In the city, which is known as the Silicon Valley of India, several techies reached their workplaces on tractors on Monday as the roads remained submerged.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai yesterday blamed the previous Congress government for the flood situation in the city.

"Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, has received unprecedented rains. This kind of rain has not come in the last 90 years. All the tanks are full and they are overflowing. There is continuous rain," Mr Bommai told reporters.

"This happened due to maladministration and totally unplanned administration of the previous Congress government. This is the result of the bad administration of the Congress government. They never thought of maintaining the lakes."