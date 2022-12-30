Bengaluru Readies For New Year Celebrations, Traffic Guidelines To Follow

The Bengaluru Police have issued a traffic advisory for December 31 in view of the New Year celebrations. 8,500 police personnel will be deployed in the city and vehicular movement and parking of vehicles will be restricted in some areas, the police said.

According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy, the deadline for New Year celebrations, as per government instructions, is 1 am on January 1. He said a meeting was held with hotels, resorts, pubs, and restaurant owners on December 16 to apprise them about the rules and guidelines.

Loud speakers and music systems will be allowed only till 12 am for those who have taken prior permission. “Those violating rules laid down, action is being taken against them,” the police commissioner said adding that noise pollution committees under ACPs will be monitoring the decibel levels in various areas in Bengaluru.

Mr Reddy stressed that police will ensure the safety of women and children and that no untoward incident takes place during the celebrations. He informed that 8,500 police personnel and officials have been stationed in the city and the entire staff of the traffic division will be on duty to maintain law and order in the city.

Traffic curbs will be in place in the city on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. The vehicular movement will be restricted and regulated on Church Road, MG Road, Rest House Road, Residency Road, and Brigade Road on account of the New year, according to the Indian Express.

In addition, no vehicles except that of police and essential services on duty will be allowed on several roads from 8 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1.

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner has said that CCTV cameras are installed across the city while drones will be used for crowd and traffic control.