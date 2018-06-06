On Bengaluru's '1 Pet Dog Per Flat' Regulation, Owners Say, 'Unacceptable'

Dog lovers in Bengaluru have demand complete withdrawal of the pet licensing regulation.

After Bengaluru's civic body issued a new pet dog licensing regulation on Monday, dog lovers have taken to social media to protest the "regressive" rule with hashtag #notwithoutmydog.According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's newly-issued pet licensing scheme, "only one approved dog can be reared in a flat while an independent house cannot have more than three dogs." The new rules also mandate the dog owners to get a licence consisting of a radio collar with an embedded chip. A pet parent will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 if the dog has no licence. This new rules have not gone down with the dog lovers in the city as they demand complete withdrawal of the regulation."Bye-laws proposed by @BBMP for cap on dogs kept in flats and houses is regressive, unthoughtful and infringe on my rights and is unlawful. They need to withdraw it asap. I refuse to abandon my dog, my baby. #notwithoutmydog," wrote a dog lover on Twitter."Absolutely appalled by this ruling on number of dogs per house. Why not number of children per house then? Have the law makers taken leave of their senses?" another dog lover tweeted."Please withdraw this draconian one dog one apartment rule that BBMP is proposing. This is unacceptable. Our pets are our family members," wrote a user.



A petition on change.org "BBMP, why punish responsible pet owners instead of backyard breeders?" has also been doing the rounds on social media and has so far gathered around 6,000 signatures.



