Bengaluru Minister Fixes Streetlights On Key Stretch, But City Stays In Dark

Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda revealed on August 30 that 140 of 222 streetlights on a key stretch between the city's Hudson Circle and Chalukya Circle were not functioning. Calling it a "failure of responsibility and accountability," he promised strict action against officials. By September 3, the minister announced that the lights had been repaired and restored, with disciplinary measures taken against those responsible.

But has this warning made a difference across the city? NDTV conducted a reality check. Despite being one of Bengaluru's most upscale areas, Cunningham Road was lit largely by showroom displays. Streetlights remained dysfunctional, leaving pedestrians and motorists in the dark. Conditions were no better at Cantonment Railway Station. The stretch was dimly lit, with several streetlights out of order.

Even the area near Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's residence at Bamboo Bazaar was completely dark. Pedestrians described the stretch as unsafe. "Not only in Cox Town but anywhere in Bangalore. In Kasturi Nagar also, the streetlights weren't working until I filed a complaint with BESCOM. In darkness, drug addicts gather; they smoke. It's dangerous for women's safety," said Kumar, a local resident.

Further inside the city, the situation remained unchanged. Most streetlights were either malfunctioning or not working at all. Manjunath, a resident, said, "Civic officials are responsible. Robbery and accidents occur in darkness. In 2026, despite all our technology, we are still talking about darkness. The minister is doing good work, but he must focus on more areas."

While the minister's intervention fixed one stretch of road, Bengaluru's broader streetlight problem persists. From MG Road to residential neighbourhoods, darkness continues to compromise safety and accountability.