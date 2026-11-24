Trial runs on the Phase 2A section of the Blue Line Metro corridor along Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road commenced from KR Puram on Tuesday, with public operations targeted for mid-2027, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said.

The trials began at the first four stations towards Mahadevapura and will progressively extend to other stations in the coming weeks, he said after inspecting the progress of work at Doddanekkundi Metro Station.

Gowda described the Blue Line as a critical infrastructure project for Bengaluru, particularly for the Outer Ring Road (ORR), which has emerged as one of the city's major employment and mobility corridors.

"An estimated 11-12 lakh people work along this stretch. The corridor is vital not only for the daily commute of thousands of employees but also for Bengaluru's economic activity and the wider growth of Karnataka and the country. The Metro is expected to provide a long-term public transport solution to the severe congestion commuters face along this stretch," he said.

The Greater Bengaluru Development minister said the need for Metro connectivity along the Outer Ring Road was recognised as early as 2016-17, when the planning process for Phases 2A and 2B began.

The projects received State Cabinet approval in 2017, following which proposals were submitted to the Union Government. Construction began in 2020, he said.

According to a statement, the 19-km Phase 2A corridor, extending from KR Puram to Central Silk Board, comprises 13 stations.

Trial runs have commenced from KR Puram across the first four stations, with testing scheduled to continue through this month.

The trials are expected to be extended to another four stations next month.

Gowda said installation of the automatic signalling system was pending and was expected to be completed over the next two to three months, following which the mandatory safety certification process would begin.

He said the government was working towards completing the signalling installation by January and commencing safety certification after February.

Considering the testing and certification requirements, the entire process was expected to take another seven to eight months, with the corridor targeted to open for public operations by mid-2027, he said.

The minister said the government had directed officials to expedite work on Phase 2B by coordinating closely with contractors, particularly along the KR Puram-Hebbal stretch, where construction progress needed to be improved.

The entire Blue Line project, spanning 58.2 km from Central Silk Board through KR Puram and Hebbal to Kempegowda International Airport, is being implemented at an estimated cost of around Rs 20,000 crore, officials said.

The government is targeting completion of the entire corridor within the next one-and-a-half years, they added.

On the financial challenges associated with Metro expansion, Gowda said the State Government was ensuring that funding constraints did not hamper ongoing projects.

The State bears the burden of loan repayments and also provides financial assistance to meet the operating losses of the Metro corporation, he said.

He pointed out that foreign exchange fluctuations had increased the repayment burden, with the dollar rising from around Rs 70-80 at the time of borrowing to approximately Rs 100 now, adding nearly 30 per cent to the loan burden.

Delays in project approvals had also contributed to an increase in the cost of construction materials and overall project expenditure, he alleged.

"Despite these pressures, the government has made budgetary provisions and is releasing funds as required to ensure that projects do not face delays due to a shortage of money," he said.

Gowda said the state government had held discussions with the union government on its proposal for the Red Line Metro expansion.

He said the state was yet to receive final approval, nearly 22 months after the Chief Minister (D K Shivakumar) and he submitted a request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A recent meeting with Central Government officials in Delhi saw the State's proposal discussed constructively, although no final decision was taken," he added.

The state has also submitted a proposal to the Centre for a double-decker corridor from Sarjapur through Ibbalur Junction to St John's, officials said.

With residential and commercial development along Sarjapur Road gathering pace and traffic volumes increasing, the proposal seeks to address future mobility requirements through integrated Metro and road infrastructure, they added.

The minister said the government was also examining ways to strengthen the Metro corporation's revenue streams and improve its financial self-sufficiency.

Ticket revenue was currently insufficient to meet the corporation's entire operating expenditure. Including depreciation, the corporation records an annual loss of around Rs 600-700 crore, although it is estimated to be in an operating surplus of Rs 50-60 crore when depreciation is excluded, he said.

The commencement of Blue Line operations was also expected to increase operating expenditure, he added.

Gowda said the objective was to build a financially sustainable Metro system that could meet its day-to-day operational requirements without depending entirely on government grants.

However, he sought to clarify that no decision had been taken on increasing Metro ticket fares.

Any comparison with the Delhi Metro, he said, must take into account differences in Central Government financial support, network length and passenger volumes, among other factors.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)