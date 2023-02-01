Bengaluru Man Rapes And Murders Girlfriend's 3-Year-Old Daughter, Arrested

The incident was reported from Kamakshipalya police limits. (representational)

A three-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday. The victim was the child of a single mother, a worker at a garments factory, who has been in a relationship with the accused for over a year. She lived alone with her daughter.

The incident was reported from Kamakshipalya police limits in the western part of the state capital.

The accused reportedly raped and murdered the child when her mother wasn't home. He has been arrested, and a case filed against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.