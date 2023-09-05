Bengaluru Man Claims He Saves Rs 40,000 Per Month After Moving To Hyderabad, Sparks Debate

Mr Reddy's post has caught the attention of the internet users.

A software engineer's recent post on X (formerly Twitter) is going viral on the internet after he shared his experience of moving from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. Prudhvi Reddy in his post has claimed that he saves Rs 40,000 per month by just moving cities.

Mr Reddy also said that a family can live peacefully with that money. His post has caught the attention of the internet users.

Mr Reddy wrote, "Moved from Bangalore to #Hyderabad. Saved 40k per month expenses. One family can live peacefully with that money. Not seeing any a point of living alone when my values match with my family's."

Mr Reddy's post received a barrage of reactions from social media users. While some agreed to his thoughts, others simply said "It doesn't seem to add up."

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Living alone is overrated, you end up wasting too much time managing yourself. I don't have to worry about anything else other than my work when I am at home."

Another user wrote, "It doesn't seem to add up. In which part of Bangalore did you stay? Now in which area of hybd? How do you travel? Because metro/bus passes are relatively cheaper. Rent being cheap in hybd is old saying."

"Same here bro, I switched to a remote job and moved home to stay with family, better to use the expense to spend time with family than wasting it in BlR uselessly," the third user wrote.

"Good decision we are in world where anyone can work anywhere still make equal amount of money. Bangalore is just hype culture," the fourth user wrote.

"You stole my thoughts, bro. You are completely correct," the fifth user commented.

