Bengaluru Gangrape: NIA Raids Places Linked To Bangladeshi Human Traffickers

The National Investigation Agency raided two places in Bengaluru on Saturday

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches in Bangalore in connection with a human trafficking case involving a group of Bangladeshi nationals and recovered incriminating documents, the agency said.

The investigation agency raided two places on Saturday linked to a person suspected to be involved in creating fake IDs for Bangladeshi traffickers in the city, the NIA said in a statement.

"During the searches various incriminating documents, six digital devices including hard disks and mobile phones used for making the forged documents were seized," it said.

The case pertains to a Bangladeshi woman, who was allegedly trafficked to India by a gang under the pretext of offering her a job and then forced into prostitution.

She was raped and brutalised in May for not following her traffickers' instructions, and the act was filmed by one of the accused.

Based on the video clip, which had gone viral, and a tip-off, the accused were traced and arrested by the Bengaluru police.

