Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Bengaluru Domestic Worker Slams Pet Dog To Death In Apartment Lift

After the CCTV footage of the apartment was checked, a complaint was filed and an FIR was registered for animal cruelty.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Bengaluru Domestic Worker Slams Pet Dog To Death In Apartment Lift
The incident was reported from Bengalurus Bagalur area. (Video posted on X by @karnatakaportf)
Bengaluru:

A domestic worker was arrested after she was caught on CCTV slamming a pet dog to death inside the lift of a Bengaluru apartment.

The incident, which took place on Friday, was reported from Bagalur area, a locality in north Bengaluru.

As the lift's door closes, shows the CCTV, the domestic worker, Pushpalatha, pulls the leash of one of the dogs and slams it on the floor.

When the lift's door opens, the other dog can be seen walking out, while Pushpalatha drags the body of the lifeless dog outside the lift.

According to the FIR, the dog's owner had hired Pushpalatha on September 11 to take care of her four-year-old pet dog for a monthly salary of Rs 23,000. After learning about the death of the dog, the owner questioned Pushpalatha, who denied responsibility.

After the CCTV footage of the apartment was checked, a complaint was filed and an FIR was registered for animal cruelty. Police confirmed Pushpalatha's arrest and said further investigation is underway.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Animal Cruelty, Pet Dog Killed, Bengaluru
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com