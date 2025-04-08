Bengaluru Cops May Identify Sex Assault Accused In 24 Hours: Sources

Bengaluru police have identified a few suspects in the sexual assault case at BTM Layout, a viral video of which has prompted a wave of criticism against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. According to sources, cops have reviewed the CCTV footage of the incident and zeroed in on a few suspects. These suspects are now being questioned based on the evidence police have collected so far. The accused, police sources said, would hopefully be identified within a few hours.

"Multiple police teams are working to identify the accused, with footage from over 300 cameras under review. The investigation is being led by DCP South East. Night and day patrols, checkpoints, and a monitoring system by senior officers are in place," Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand said.

The CCTV footage shows a man following two women in an alley at the BTM Layout neighbourhood. Suddenly, he gropes one of the women while another tries to defend her. The man then flees the spot. The women, terrified by the incident, are seen walking away.

Police have registered a case under sections relating to assault, sexual harassment and stalking. Cops managed to track down the victim and her friend. But both the women requested the cops for privacy and told them they don't want to be part of the investigation, the sources said. The poor quality of the CCTV footage is also a challenge as cops try to identify the accused.

It was in connection with this sex assault case that Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said "such incidents happen in a big city", sparking a massive row.

The minister today apologised and said his statement was misunderstood. "I want to clarify that the statement I made yesterday wasn't understood properly, I am someone who has always had a lot of concern for the safety of women. I have ensured that Nirbhaya funds are utilised well for the safety of women. I don't want my statement to be twisted. If any woman has been hurt, I express my regret and apologise," he said.