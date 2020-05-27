Bengal's Siliguri Airport To Resume Operations Tomorrow With 10 Flights Per Day

Elaborate arrangements have been made at the airport to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Flight services will resume tomorrow from Siliguri's Bagdogra airport in West Bengal's Siliguri with 10 flights everyday, airport director Subramani P said today.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at the airport to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"We are resuming flight operations from May 28 with 10 flights per day. As per precautionary measures, we have made markings to ensure social distancing at the airport. We have also installed automatic electronic devices for scanning and screening," Subramani P said.

He said that every process at the airport has been made "touch-free".

"At entry point, the passengers' temperature will be checked. They will only be allowed to enter if their temperature is normal. This is an unprecedented situation around the world and that is why such arrangements are being made," he said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had earlier decided to resume the services from 25th May, but following a request by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, it was deferred.