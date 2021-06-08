Bengal's Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari Meets Home Minister Amit Shah In Delhi

Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari today met Home Minister Amit Shah

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed various issues concerning the state.

Mr Adhikari, a former minister in the last Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, had joined the BJP just before the 2021 state assembly elections.

"Shri @SuvenduWB ji called on Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji," Mr Shah's office tweeted with a picture of the Home Minister and the West Bengal leader.

In his first meeting after becoming the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari also met Union minister Mansukh Mandviya. He is also scheduled to meet BJP national president JP Nadda, party sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

Mr Adhikari may also have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a source told news agency PTI.

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly said in a tweet that he discussed with Amit Shah several matters concerning the state and sought his blessings for Bengal.

"Honourable HM assured, he was and he will be there for Bengal always," he said.

Mr Adhikari had defeated Trinamool chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a closely fought battle in Bengal's Nandigram during the state assembly polls held in March-April this year.

Mr Adhikari's meeting with top brass of the BJP comes days after his presence in the PM Modi-Mamata Banerjee meet over the review of cyclone Yaas - something that had irked the Mamata Banerjee.

According to sources, Mamata Banerjee had arrived late at the review meeting and left after submitting a report on the impact of the cyclone.



