"Bengal's Language, Culture Witnessing Change Due To Infiltration": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mounted a blistering attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, accusing it of changing West Bengal's language and culture through infiltration, presiding over a regime of "Maha jungleraj" in tribal areas and betraying women, farmers and youths.

Addressing a rally in Purulia, Modi sought to turn the BJP's campaign in Junglemahal into a larger political battle between what he described as "development and appeasement", sharpening the party's identity pitch ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

"Due to infiltration, Bengal's language and culture are witnessing a change," the Prime Minister said, alleging that the ruling TMC's politics had altered the social character of the state.

He accused the TMC government of humiliating tribal languages and identity while pursuing "appeasement politics".

"The Santali language is being humiliated while a record budget is allocated for madrasa education. This is nothing but appeasement," Modi said.

The Prime Minister repeatedly described the TMC regime as "Maha jungleraj", accusing it of leaving districts with significant tribal population, such as Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram, deprived of roads, drinking water, jobs and basic amenities.

Seeking to project the BJP as the natural political choice of the tribal belt, Modi accused the ruling party of grabbing tribal land through local syndicates.

"The TMC syndicate has occupied the land of tribals. Nothing gets done without paying cut money to the ruling party. In TMC's jungle raj, nothing gets done without bribery. When bribery is forced, how will industry thrive?" he said.

Linking corruption with Bengal's unemployment crisis, Modi said the state had witnessed "dangerous" levels of joblessness during the TMC's 15-year rule and referred to the school jobs scam.

"TMC ministers robbed the recruitment of teachers, defrauding thousands of young people," he said, alleging that thousands of schools in Bengal were functioning without teachers because school jobs had been "looted".

Modi also invoked the BJP's traditional support base in Junglemahal, recalling that Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram had once voted heavily for the saffron party because they wanted "freedom from fear and extortion".

Claiming that anti-incumbency had become visible across western districts of West Bengal, he said, "The entire Purulia wants change and is saying 'Paltano Darkar' (change is needed)." "The corruption and atrocities of TMC have terrorised the people of Bengal. But now people see the BJP as the only credible alternative," he said.

In a direct appeal to voters, Modi said Bengal now needed not only a BJP-led government at the Centre but also one in the state.

"You have given me the responsibility of Prime Minister, now Bengal also needs a BJP chief minister," he said.

Projecting the BJP's "double-engine" plank, Modi claimed that Purulia's development would accelerate if both the Centre and the state were ruled by his party.

"When both the PM and the CM are from the BJP, Purulia's development will move at twice the current speed," he said.

Attempting to sharpen the BJP's pitch on language and identity, Modi said the party respected every language and dialect.

He also promised that a BJP government in Bengal would strengthen Bengali, Santali, Kurmali and Rajbanshi languages.

The Prime Minister sharpened his attack on the TMC over women's issues, accusing the ruling party of crushing the aspirations of women and protecting those accused of committing crimes against them.

"This ruthless government is crushing the dreams of women. Rapes and murders are taking place in schools and colleges, and the TMC government is saving the culprits," he alleged.

He accused the TMC of opposing 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures.

"The TMC feared that if more women MLAs were elected, they would raise their voice for women's rights," Modi said.

Seeking to woo women voters, Modi highlighted the BJP's proposed "Matri Shakti Bharosa Card". He said the scheme would provide Rs 36,000 annually to women, Rs 21,000 to pregnant women and Rs 50,000 for the education of daughters.

"A BJP government in Bengal means prosperity for women. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

The PM also accused the TMC of betraying farmers, claiming that "potato growers were suffering because syndicates controlled markets and cold storages".

"The TMC has deceived the farmers of Bengal at every step. We are all witnessing the plight of potato farmers," he said.

He promised that if the BJP comes to power, it would raise the support price of paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal and increase annual assistance under PM-Kisan from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000.

"Farmers will get double benefits from a double-engine government. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

Referring to the Subarnarekha project, Modi said irrigation works had remained incomplete for decades.

"Decades have passed, but water has still not reached the canals," he said.

Modi also alleged that Bengal had lost industry and investments because of "fear, corruption and syndicate raj", referring to the proposed Raghunathpur industrial corridor.

"The dream of the Raghunathpur industrial corridor was sold and then drowned in syndicate raj," he said.

As he concluded, Modi framed the 2026 election as a choice between the TMC's "Maha jungleraj" and what he called the BJP's model of development and tribal empowerment.

"The khela (game) of TMC cut money will not continue," he said, asserting that the BJP would form the next government in West Bengal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)