'Pressuring PM Modi To Limit Ties With Russia Harms Global Relations': Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said India's growing cooperation with the West, especially the United States, does not undermine its longstanding diplomatic relations with Russia, while expressing confidence that New Delhi-Moscow bilateral trade would reach USD 100 billion in the coming years. Speaking to reporters in St Petersburg, Putin also asserted that Washington's so-called attempts to pressure New Delhi over its relationship with Moscow would not succeed but warned that the move is harmful to international relations.

"The US are trying to put pressure on India in some matters. For example, when it comes to cooperation with Russia on some tracks. But everyone has understood that putting pressure on [PM] Narendra Modi, that has the largest population in the world, is detrimental for international relations and for bilateral relations," he said, according to a Reuters report.

"It doesn't matter where this pressure comes from. We don't see any negative consequences. I think that we can come to an agreement with all the participants in this process. As of today, I would say, there are no serious repercussions emanating from the state of affairs," the Russian leader added.

Putin's remarks appeared to be directed towards the Donald Trump administration's increasing pressure on India over its purchase of Russian crude oil. The Trump administration had levied 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods for buying Russian oil in addition to 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs, before New Delhi and Washington reached a deal to slash the duties to 18 per cent in February.

On Trade

The Russian leader also said that Moscow would continue to deepen ties with India despite geopolitical tensions surrounding the country's global engagements. "We are developing our ties with India and will continue doing that, and we deem India to be a very reliable partner," he said.

Putin also expressed confidence that Russia's economic ties with India would continue to expand significantly in the coming years, and the bilateral trade between the two countries is expected to reach $100 billion, marking an increase of more than 30 per cent from current levels.

"In 2025, the trade turnover between the two countries hit $68.7 billion. India is already one of Russia's top trading partners," he said.

On Pakistan And China Ties

When asked about the complexities of South Asia geopolitics, specifically the growing ties between Beijing and Islamabad and their direct impact on New Delhi, Putin maintained a position of calculated diplomatic equilibrium.

He said, "We are well aware of the intricacies of the issues concerning the border between India and Pakistan. I don't think Pakistan is a country that is fully under the control of China. Pakistan is a large country, and it has multi-faceted ties with different countries. They need to take into account the cooperation with China, but everyone is developing relations with China."

He also said Russia has no intention of meddling in the border friction between New Delhi and Beijing, calling the ties between India and China "delicate and multi-faceted." He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are both personally determined to resolve their long-standing boundary disputes amicably and peacefully without external mediation.

"These are delicate, multi-faceted relations between India and China, and interfering in them is not a good idea. We interact with our friends in both India and China... President Xi and PM Modi are both trying to resolve all the issues of mutual interest, including the relations on the border," he said.

"As for Russia, we have our own relations with China and India. No one is holding grudges... Relations between Russia and India do not disturb China, our relations with China do not disturb India... Take BBRICS, for example. At one point, I suggested that leaders of India and China meet here; which is how Russia-India-China was established. We had things to talk about, to agree upon, we started doing later on, then we were joined by Brazil," he added.