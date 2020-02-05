Bengal Woman's Intimate Pics Posted On Social Media, Accused On Run

The police said the accused are on the run

A woman in West Bengal's Malda district has alleged that two men have uploaded her intimate photos on social media, the police said on Wednesday. Malda senior police officer Alok Rajoria said the woman has filed a complaint that the men planned to harass her and posted the photos on social media.

"On the basis of the complaint, the police has registered a case and started an investigation," the officer said.

The woman in her complaint said she was befriended by a local resident, who had taken her mobile phone. When she did not want to continue with the relationship, he allegedly started blackmailing her, saying the phone contained photos of their intimate moments.

The man then took his friend's help and uploaded some photos on social media, she said. "Efforts are on to delete the images from the social networking sites," the officer said, adding the accused are on the run.