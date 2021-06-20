Not Enough Doses, Bengal To Inoculate Only Priority Groups From Tomorrow

The West Bengal government today said there will be no universal vaccination beginning Monday. Owing to a shortage of doses, the administration will stop inoculating those in the 18+ years age group, unless they are in "priority groups", the state has said.

"There aren't enough vaccines for all in the 18+ years age group," an official said. Those included in the "priority group" are, among others, bus conductors, drivers, hawkers, and health workers' families.

The decision not to vaccinate universally is to also avoid overcrowding at government hospitals, officials informed.

The state has infrastructure ready to provide Covid shots to up to 5 lakh people a day. It is already vaccinating over 2 lakh; depending on supplies, it may increase this to 3 lakh persons, officials said. There is no major change in the number of vaccination centres or personnel being deployed, the Directorate of Health Services has said.

Till now, 1,89,31,993 people in West Bengal have been vaccinated in all, which is around 25.2 per cent of the state's voting population.