Bengal Man, Son Killed After Being Hit By Truck, Run Over By Other Vehicles

A 36-year-old man and his eight-year-old son were killed after their scooter was hit by a truck following which they were run over by several vehicles in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said.

The man's wife, who was also riding on the scooter, was critically injured in the incident, an officer of Kotwali police station said.

The incident took place in Dus Dargah area on National Highway 31 when the trio were returning home to Jalpaiguri town after attending a birthday party on Friday night, he said.

Suddenly, a speeding truck hit them and they fell on the highway, after which several vehicles ran over the father-son duo, the officer said.

Locals heard their cries and rushed them to Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared the man and his son dead, while the woman was referred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri for better treatment, he said.

Police suspect the incident took place due to foggy conditions, even as locals staged a demonstration on Saturday demanding the installation of lights in the area.

