Bengal Man Dies On Trek To Uttarakhand's Panpatiya Glacier, 20 Others Stuck The trekkers, reports said, were employees of the railways and was frequent to such expeditions.

Arun Das is a senior engineer with Indian Railways' Liluah Workshop Rudraprayag: A 34-year-old man from Howrah, on a trekking expedition, died near the Panpatiya glacier in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district.



Arun Das, a senior engineer with Indian Railways' Liluah Workshop, was part of a 23-member team that went for the expedition. Nine members of the team were were trekkers, while 12 were porters and it also had two guides. The trekkers, reports said, were employees of the railways and was frequent to such expeditions.



They team left Kheeron river at Lambagad in Chamoli district on June 5 and got stranded at Madmaheshwar near the Panpatiya glacier due to heavy snowfall, reports said. Mr Das died there, however, further details were not available.



Some members of the team managed to reach Ukhimath yesterday and informed the local administration.



A team comprising of police officials, local officials, disaster management personnel and local men were dispatched to Madmaheshwar from Rudraprayag to rescue the trekkers and bring down the body of the deceased, police said.



A special rescue team from Dehradun has also been airdropped in Madmaheshwar for rescue operations, they added.



The Panpatiya trek, the route of which passes through several moraines, narrow cliffs and gushing streams, is considered to be on of the toughest in the Garhwal Himalayan region.



(with PTI inputs)



