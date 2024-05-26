Bengal Governor To Remain Awake Whole Entire To Monitor Cyclone Remal Situation

The severe cyclone is anticipated to bring extremely heavy rainfall in Bengal

With severe cyclone 'Remal' set to make landfall in West Bengal around Sunday midnight, Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose has decided to stay awake throughout the night to monitor the situation from Raj Bhavan, an official statement said.

Additionally, the governor has announced the opening of Raj Bhavan's doors to the public, should they require safe accommodation or any other form of assistance, the official added.

Mr Bose has also set up a medical task force to provide assistance to the general public during this critical period, the statement added.

"Governor Bose and senior officials of the Raj Bhavan will be available throughout the night on call. The governor set up a task force to assist the public in this hour of need. Raj Bhavan will be open for the public, in case they need safe accommodation and other support," the official said.

Mr Bose's decision came following an emergency review meeting he chaired at the Raj Bhavan on the cyclone.

"People may stay in safe places. Those who are in vulnerable places may immediately seek help from the competent authorities. Raj Bhavan medical facilities will be available throughout the night and beyond if need be," he said.

The eight-member emergency medical task force would be constituted by the chief medical officer for any crisis management.

"Senior officials of Raj Bhavan will coordinate with police forces to offer assistance to people," he said, adding that two ambulances are kept ready and more will be requisitioned if needed.

Earlier, Mr Bose expressed his concern over the imminent landfall of the cyclone in the coastal areas of West Bengal and said he was closely monitoring the situation and was in constant touch with state and central experts to ensure a coordinated response to counter it.

Mr Bose emphasised the importance of safety for residents in the coastal regions of Bengal, urging them to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cyclones.

"Governor Bose is keeping a watch on the situation and is in touch with experts and authorities in the state and the Centre for a coordinated effort to endure the cyclone," the West Bengal Raj Bhavan posted on X.

Mr Bose also called on the public to stay vigilant and united in facing the storm.

"In this hour of need, we must all come together with confidence and determination. We will undoubtedly brave the storm. Governor Bose urges everyone to be alert and to follow the instructions and updates issued by disaster management authorities meticulously," the message said.

The Raj Bhavan has made itself available for assistance 24x7 at the 033-2200 1641.

According to the meteorological department, severe cyclonic storm Remal has intensified and is expected to make landfall between Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coasts by midnight on Sunday.

The severe cyclone is anticipated to bring extremely heavy rainfall to the coastal districts of the state and heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kolkata and its surrounding areas.

