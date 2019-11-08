Bengal Governor Says Not Invited To Kolkata Film Festival

"I am not concerned about not being invited," Jagdeep Dhankhar said.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that he has not been invited to the inauguration of 25th Kolkata International by Mamata Banerjee government but said he is not concerned about it.

Mr Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the ruling Trinamool Congress over a number of issues, said what concerns him was the attitude of the state government.

The inauguration of the film festival took place on Friday evening and was attended by prominent film personalities including Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Bhatt.

"I am not concerned about not being invited to the Kolkata International Film Festival, but with the attitude (of the state government)," he said and referred to the "insult" at the Durga Puja carnival in October.

"You all have seen what happened in the (Durga Puja) carnival... It was unthinkable... Someone said that I am looking for publicity. I do not wish to respond to everything," Mr Dhankhar told news agency PTI.

Mr Dhankhar had said that he felt insulted at the Durga Puja Carnival and had claimed that he was "completely blacked out at the programme".

Sources had said that the governor was unhappy over the seating arrangements at the Carnival, which was arranged by the government to showcase some of the big ticket pujas.

The governor was given a seat at a corner dias and could not watch the programme properly, they said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress had hit back by accusing Mr Dhankar of being "publicity hungry" and acting in a manner that does not "befit a governor".

Mr Dhankhar also alleged that for the last three months, he has noticed that a script was executed to specify the role of the governor. He chose not to respond to media reports on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee referring to him on Thursday as a "BJP party man" after declining to react to his statement that people of the state were deprived of the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

