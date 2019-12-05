"Why Is Gate Closed?" Bengal Governor Holds Press Meet Outside Assembly

Bengal Govenor Jagdeep Dhankar Dhankhar had on Wednesday written to Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Blamed for an unprecedented two-day adjournment of the Bengal assembly by the state government, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar drove to the assembly building to make a point, only to find the gates locked. "As constitutional head my heart is bleeding".

The assembly was adjourned on Tuesday for two days as the Speaker said bills meant to be tabled had not been approved by the Governor.

"Adjournment does not mean that the Bengal Assembly is closed," the Governor said in front of one of locked assembly gates.

"Why is the gate closed? Assembly adjourned does not mean Assembly is closed," said Mr Dhankar. "My purpose is to see the historic building, visit the library... the entire secretariat has to be open," he added.

The governor said since the gate meant for VVIPS was closed, he went inside through the media gate, which was open.

Mr Dhankhar had on Wednesday written to Speaker Biman Banerjee expressing his desire to look into its facilities and also visit the library. The Speaker, he said, had reverted and invited him for lunch.

The speaker had abruptly adjourned the House for two

days and said it would resume on Friday.

"We had scheduled some bills to be tabled in the House and sent them for the Governor's nod before their presentation. The bills had gone for printing too. But they are yet to receive the Governor's nod, we cannot place them... So the House will remain adjourned for two days," said the Speaker on Tuesday.