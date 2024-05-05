Bengal Governor Asks Staff To Ignore Police Summons In Sex Harassment Case

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has issued a directive to all staff members of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, instructing them to disregard any communication from the state police regarding the recent sexual harassment complaint filed against him by a temporary staffer.

The directive, shared on the official handle of Raj Bhavan, explicitly prohibits staff members, whether permanent or temporary, from making any statements online, offline, in person, over the phone, or through any other means regarding the ongoing investigation.

This move follows the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Kolkata Police to probe the allegations against the Governor, including the SIT's request for CCTV footage from the Raj Bhavan premises.

In his notification, Governor Bose cited Article 361 (2) and (3) of the Constitution, which grants immunity to governors from any investigation or legal proceedings during their term in office by the state police.

The Kolkata Police, however, has remained undeterred, actively pursuing leads in the case. The SIT has reportedly sought to speak with witnesses and obtain evidence relevant to the complaint.

The allegations surfaced ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is in Kolkata and is spending the night at the Raj Bhavan.

Police sources said this afternoon, a woman claiming to be a temporary staff member attached to the Peace Room in the Raj Bhavan had approached the police post located inside the Governor's House and accused Mr Bose of molesting her.

The Governor, who has vehemently denied the accusations since their emergence, recently released an audio message alleging political motives behind the controversy. He warned Raj Bhavan staff to remain vigilant against potential infiltrators with malicious intent.