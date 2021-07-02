Bengal In 'Denial Mode' Over Post-Election Violence: Calcutta High Court

The Calcutta High Court said the state was caught on the wrong foot over post-poll violence.

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is in "denial mode" about violence that erupted in May following the state elections, the Calcutta High Court said on Friday, issuing its strongest censure yet following repeated complaints by the BJP.

Saying that there was enough evidence to establish post-poll violence, the high court said the state had been caught "on the wrong foot".

"The state is in denial mode," the judges said.

Acknowledging incidents of sexual violence on women and minors, the court sent a show cause notice to a senior police officer for failing to assist a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team that came to probe the allegations.

"The state must respond to queries by NHRC. Chief Secretary must preserve all sensitive documents on post-poll violence," the court ordered.

It also ordered a second autopsy at the army hospital in Kolkata of one of the men who was allegedly killed in post-poll violence.

For two months now, the BJP has alleged that the state has gone soft on curbing post-poll violence that especially targetted its supporters and leaders following their defeat in the polls against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The West Bengal government has said the reports have been greatly exaggerated, with fake videos and images, and most of the incidents of violence that took place around the May 2 counting day happened when the state police was under the control of the Election Commission.