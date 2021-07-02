Bengal Governor Leaves Assembly Without Ending Speech Amid BJP Protests

Chaos erupted in the Bengal Assembly on Friday afternoon as governor Jagdeep Dhankhar began his speech - the opening address of the new Bengal Assembly session.

Opposition BJP MLAs held up placards and shouted protests; sources said this was part of the BJP's strategy - to ensure the governor would not have to read his whole speech.

Mr Dhankhar was forced to stop just five minutes into his address and quickly left the building. Speaker Biman Banerjee escorted Mr Dhankhar to his vehicle.

The Assembly will reconvene at 3.30 pm.

The governor has been at loggerheads with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government for months over several issues, including (most recently) fake Covid vaccination camps in the state and violence that followed the Trinamool Congress' win in the April-May election.

Yesterday the Trinamool claimed links between the fake vaccine camp organisers and Mr Dhankhar. At a press conference in Kolkata, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy displayed two photographs.

In the second, vaccine fraudster Debanjan Deb's bodyguard - who sported a very distinct handlebar moustache - is seen standing in a photo of what appears to be the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife, with two other women who are guests at the governor's residence, are in the foreground of the photo. The guard is in the background, standing behind the visitors.

Mt Roy said the link between the governor and the fraudster's bodyguard must be probed.

The guard was arrested last night.

On his part, in May, moments after Ms Banerjee took oath for the third time, the governor chose to raise the violence and reminded her of her duty to control law and order in the state.

That feud extended to the contents of Mr Dhankhar's speech today; Trinamool leaders feared he would deviate from the draft sent to him by the state government to launch yet another attack.

Such a deviation, it was suggested, could invite protests from the ruling party

BJP leaders, meanwhile, were expecting just such an eventuality - they expected Mr Dhankhar to continue his attacks on Ms Banerjee and the law and order situation in the state.

They, it was suggested, could protest if he did not mention this.